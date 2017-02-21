Roger Federer may have won his 18th Major title only a month ago, but that hasn't stopped rumours of his incoming retirement by those around the game.

Federer has struggled with injuries in recent years, damaging his ability to be at the top of his game as he heads towards the latter years of his career.

Nonetheless, he returned from a six-month break at the Australian Open and clinched the title against all odds, overcoming Rafael Nadal to win the trophy.

Article continues below

The Swiss superstar has quashed rumours of his retirement by signing on to play at his home tournament - the Swiss Indoors in Basel - for a further three years.

Tennis fans were left fearful 2017 would be his final year in the sport due to his speech following victory over long-term rival Nadal.

Article continues below

“I hope to see you next year," said Federer after his five-set victory.

"If not, this was a wonderful run here and I can’t be more happy to have won tonight.”

Those fears have turned to relief, however, and he has highlighted his excitement at playing for a further three years.

Speaking on his decision to play on, he said: "I cannot wait to go back to my home in the autumn. Playing in Basel is always a highlight of the year."

The Swiss Indoors will run October 23 to 29, and president of the tournament Roger Brennwald says they are 'privileged' to have his namesake appear for the coming three years.

He added: "We are in the privileged position to bind Roger Federer to our tournament for three more years."

How long can Roger Federer last at the top of tennis? Have YOUR say below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms