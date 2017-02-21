DeMarcus Cousins is moving on to a new basketball life, leaving behind his ties to the Sacramento Kings as his makes his way to New Orleans.

"I love this city and that will never change," Cousins said during an emotional speech he gave at a farewell dinner held in Sacramento.

Goodbyes are never easy, and Cousins held a going-away dinner before making his big move to the Big Easy to join Anthony Davis and the Pelicans. What followed was an emotional speech, caught on video.

Here's the full video, as shared by Carmichael Dave of KHTK Sports 1140:

"My love for this city will never change. Even though I'm gone it will still be the same. I'm still looking out for these kids," Cousins said, breaking out to hold back tears.

"Every family in this city matters to me, every soul in the city matters to me. Everything's the same, I'm just not in a Kings uniform anymore which is OK, because the love is still here."

Cousins has spent his entire seven-year NBA career in Sacramento, creating strong ties to the community that would be hard for anyone to leave behind.

Boogie has been charitable to the city and grew up from a 20-year-old rookie to a 26-year-old All-Star with the city of Sacramento.

He also went through the highs and lows of the city fighting to keep the Kings in Sacramento, an endless stream of coaches and teammates and front office turmoil.

Through all of it, though, Cousins' work off the court for the community has never been a question. Sacramento won't just miss his talents on the court, but his charity away from it as well.