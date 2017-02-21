Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Wayne Shaw.

Why Sutton United sacked Wayne Shaw in 2013

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Shaw is the name on every football fan’s lips today following his antics during Sutton United’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Arsenal on Monday night.

Sutton’s reserve goalkeeper, who was on the bench for the biggest match in the U’s history, was photographed in the bar at half-time with the fans before being filmed tucking into a pasty - it was initially thought to have been a pie - midway through the second half.

It later emerged that a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera and the larger-than-life ‘keeper now finds himself under investigation for potentially breaching betting rules.

Article continues below

"What happened didn't make us look very professional," Sutton boss Paul Doswell was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "It's something that we've dealt with quickly as a club. Wayne himself offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon, which has been accepted.

"It's a very sad end to what has been a very good story."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Shaw was sacked by Sutton in 2013 after crazy incident

However, this isn’t the first time the colourful 45-year-old has left Sutton.

Back in 2013 he was sacked by the club for a similarly extraordinary reason.

After a Kingstonian fan berated him for his weight during a pre-match warm-up, Shaw proceeded to leap over the advertising hoardings to headbutt the supporter in question.

No, really.

Here’s the best bit: according to the Mirror, Shaw put the incident down to “a bad day at work”.

“Usually it's good fun and banter but sometimes it gets too personal,” he added, per the Daily Mail.

Only in non-league football, eh?

Shaw then spent time at Gosport Borough in 2014 before, in February 2015, he was re-signed by Sutton.

But this week’s events have made Shaw’s position at Gander Green Lane untenable and the veteran goalkeeper now finds himself unemployed again.

Shaw has been offered a very different job...

There’s a chance he’ll be earning again soon - albeit as an official ‘Pie Taster’ for Morrisons, rather than as a footballer.

Morrisons’ Chief Pie Buyer Tessa Callaghan was quoted as telling the Independent: “We’re always looking for the best talent to taste our pies and make sure they hit the back of the net.

Sutton United v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

“Wayne’s performance last night sets him apart as one of the country’s most famous pie connoisseurs.

“We were really impressed by his commitment to pie eating, and we understand that a good pie is the best way to warm up for any occasion, even if it is the biggest night of your football career."

Yep. This is football in 2017, guys.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
Football
Mesut Özil
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again