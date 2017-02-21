Wayne Shaw is the name on every football fan’s lips today following his antics during Sutton United’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Arsenal on Monday night.

Sutton’s reserve goalkeeper, who was on the bench for the biggest match in the U’s history, was photographed in the bar at half-time with the fans before being filmed tucking into a pasty - it was initially thought to have been a pie - midway through the second half.

It later emerged that a bookmaker had offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera and the larger-than-life ‘keeper now finds himself under investigation for potentially breaching betting rules.

"What happened didn't make us look very professional," Sutton boss Paul Doswell was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "It's something that we've dealt with quickly as a club. Wayne himself offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon, which has been accepted.

"It's a very sad end to what has been a very good story."

Shaw was sacked by Sutton in 2013 after crazy incident

However, this isn’t the first time the colourful 45-year-old has left Sutton.

Back in 2013 he was sacked by the club for a similarly extraordinary reason.

After a Kingstonian fan berated him for his weight during a pre-match warm-up, Shaw proceeded to leap over the advertising hoardings to headbutt the supporter in question.

No, really.

Here’s the best bit: according to the Mirror, Shaw put the incident down to “a bad day at work”.

“Usually it's good fun and banter but sometimes it gets too personal,” he added, per the Daily Mail.

Only in non-league football, eh?

Shaw then spent time at Gosport Borough in 2014 before, in February 2015, he was re-signed by Sutton.

But this week’s events have made Shaw’s position at Gander Green Lane untenable and the veteran goalkeeper now finds himself unemployed again.

Shaw has been offered a very different job...

There’s a chance he’ll be earning again soon - albeit as an official ‘Pie Taster’ for Morrisons, rather than as a footballer.

Morrisons’ Chief Pie Buyer Tessa Callaghan was quoted as telling the Independent: “We’re always looking for the best talent to taste our pies and make sure they hit the back of the net.

“Wayne’s performance last night sets him apart as one of the country’s most famous pie connoisseurs.

“We were really impressed by his commitment to pie eating, and we understand that a good pie is the best way to warm up for any occasion, even if it is the biggest night of your football career."

Yep. This is football in 2017, guys.

