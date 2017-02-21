What happened to the Atletico Madrid side beaten by Bolton 9 years ago

Atletico Madrid travels to take on Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night to look for a place in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone's men are rightly regarded as one of the most exciting club sides in Europe right now, as they in amongst Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title most seasons as well as posing a genuine threat on the European stage.

However, it wasn't that long ago that things looked very different for the Spanish capital's 'second side', as on this day nine years ago, they were dumped out of the UEFA Cup by none other than Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton, managed by Gary Megson, arrived at the Vicente Calderon holding on to a 1-0 advantage thanks to a goal from the ever-controversial El-Hadji Diouf, with many tipping the La Liga side to overturn the deficit on their own patch.

However, a resolute Wanderers held out and progressed to the next round and a meeting with Sporting Lisbon.

The result shouldn't have come as too much of a shock, though, as Bolton had already travelled to Munich to record a 2-2 draw with Bayern during the group stage.

Atleti were without the then hot young talent of Sergio Aguero having been sent off in the first leg for spitting and had to make do without one of their best players.

But who were the rest? Who couldn't get the better of Bolton on their home ground? Scroll below and find out.

GK: Christian Abbiati

The former Italian international was on loan from AC Milan and stayed for just one year before returning. He retired last year.

RB: Mariano Pernia

A classy Spanish international. He made less than 100 appearances for the club during a four-year stint before heading back to South America to see out his playing days.

CB: Pablo Ibanez

Ibanez enjoyed the best spell of his career at Atletico. He left in 2010 after making over 150 appearances for the club to see out his career with West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City.

CB: Antonio Lopez

Usually a left-back, Lopez was pushed into the middle to face the Trotters. He departed in 2012 to play for Real Mallorca for two years before hanging up his boots.

LB: Luis Perea

Another player who made a spot in the club's defensive line his own. He, like Lopez, left in 2012 to see out his playing days in Mexico.

RM: Luis Garcia

The former Liverpool man was in his second stint with Atleti by this point but lasted just two years before touring clubs in Spain, Greece and Mexico. He postponed retirement in 2014 to feature in the Indian Premier League and the Australian A League.

CM: Cleber Santana

The Brazilian wasn't able to make much of an impact in Spain and left in 2010 to play for a number of Brazilian sides. He finished his career at the end of the 2015-16 season with Chapecoense.

CM: Jurado

Jurado was a hot prospect at the time, and despite spending stints with the likes of Schalke, Spartak Moscow and, er, Watford, he's now back in La Liga with Espanyol aged just 30.

RM: Maxi Rodriguez

The Argentine international was one of that Atleti side's most prized players but left in 2010 for Liverpool. His time in Merseyside was mixed and he lasted just two years before joining Newel's Old Boys in Argentine, where he still plays to this day.

ST: Jose Antonio Reyes

Once one of the most hotly tipped young Spanish players, his career never really recovered from a drab spell with Arsenal. Now at the age of 33, he's at Espanyol with Jose Manuel Jurado.

ST: Diego Forlan

Forlan rediscovered his best form during this period in Spain. Villarreal had helped him get his confidence back and Atleti pushed him on. However, a failed spell with Inter Milan in 2011 sent him on a mission around the globe that saw him stop off in Argentina, Japan, Uruguay and now India, where he plays for Mumbai City.

