The Sacramento Kings fielded a questionable return for DeMarcus Cousins, not able to land a clear star or unprotected first-round draft pick to jump start their rebuilding process.

The haul general manager Vlade Divac took from New Orleans wasn't the best offer the Kings had on the table for their All-Star big man, though.

Divac spoke to reporters during a press conference on Monday and revealed the Kings fielded a "better" deal for Cousins just two days before accepting the Pelicans' offer.

"Most likely we would get less, because I had a better deal two days ago," Divac told reporters when asked why Sacramento didn't wait for a better trade.

It's unclear what that other offer for Cousins entailed, but it's not hard to imagine any number of possibilities that add up to being more valuable than rolling the dice on Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and draft considerations.

As to why the Kings settled on this package, Divac alluded to the notion that they could have lost out on the deal they accepted if they allowed it to drag on.

"When you make a deal you want to get the most. Right now was the best time, and it was the best offer we had," Divac said.

That better offer could have been from the Lakers, who have a host of young talent and are itching to turn around the fortunes of their franchise.

The Kings narrowed down their choice to either the Pelicans package or deal from the Lakers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The Lakers weren't interested in including rookie and No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram in exchange for Cousins, according to various reports, but could have still put together a competitive offer that would arguably be more attractive than what Sacramento ultimately accepted.

What the final package from the Lakers included, and what the "better" offer Sacramento missed out on was, will likely remain a mystery.

Did the Kings make a mistake by not getting more for Cousins, or were they stuck in a position to take whatever the best deal possible was? Let us know in the comments!