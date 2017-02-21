Mathias Pogba reveals the role he had in Paul's Man United departure in 2012

Paul Pogba is set to face his brother Florentin for the second time within the space of a week on Wednesday when Manchester United travel to Saint-Etienne.

The Red Devils take a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Europa League clash but Jose Mourinho will expect his side to extend their good run of form with another victory.

Much of their recent fine run of results has been down to Pogba's improved performances in the heart of midfield.

Article continues below

The £89 million price tag seemed outrageous at the start of the campaign, however, the French international has gradually got better with each game.

Of course, United would not have needed to pay such a hefty fee for his services had they been able to keep hold of him in 2012.

Article continues below

Pogba switched to Juventus five years ago after expressing a desire to play regular first-team football, despite Sir Alex Ferguson's best efforts to persuade him to stay at Old Trafford.

And it turns out it was Paul's other brother Mathias, who plays for Sparta Rotterdam actually helped to convince his sibling to ignore Ferguson's pleas.

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Mathias revealed his role the Man United star's acrimonious departure.

“I told Paul in 2012 that he had to leave United for the sake of his career," as per The Sun.

"You can ask him this for yourself.

"My mother and I were at Paul's house when Alex Ferguson and Patrice Evra came round to convince Paul to stay with United when he wanted to leave for Juventus."

"Paul was just playing for the reserves, or getting the occasional ten or 20 minutes with the first team."

At the time, United had sent many of their most talented youngsters out on loan to gather experience but Mathias sensed that his brother would have been better off by switching to Juventus on a permanent deal.

He added: "I told him that with the abilities he possessed he should not let himself be sent out on loan.

"This is what was happening with United's other talented young players such as Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley.

"Later on I told Paul: 'You've got to leave, no matter how much you like Manchester and the club.

"'But if you go on to do your stuff on the pitch they will come to appreciate you once again'. He left United, and look what has happened with him."

It's hard to argue with Mathias' logic, although it's also impossible to second guess how Paul's career would have panned out had he stuck with the Red Devils.

The playmaking midfielder was on hand to help Mourinho's men avoid a cup upset on Sunday by picking up his fifth assist of the season for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's winner against Blackburn.

But Pogba will also have his eyes on adding to the seven times he has already found the back of the net so far this term against Mathias' twin Florentin.

Any early away goal scored by United will surely end St Etienne's faint chances of progressing to the Europa League's last 16.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms