Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

After Monday Night Raw went off the air in Los Angeles last night, the WWE fans in attendance at the Staples Center were given a special treat.

Not only did they get to see a little preview of the upcoming movie about the superstar Paige and her wrestling life, but they also got to witness The Rock, who is helping produce the film, for the second time on the night.

Not only did the fans see The People's Champion before the show spit out catchphrases from himself and other superstars before Vince McMahon 'fired' him, but they also had a special moment with him after Raw had finished. One that WWE might not be very happy about.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

According to reports, in the center of the ring, The Rock decided that it would be a good idea to react to what the fans in attendance had been chanting for large parts of the night; CM Punk. He got his phone out and decided to give the former WWE superstar a call.

Unfortunately, Punk did not answer, so a voicemail was left which also included the 15,000 in attendance chanting his name while The Great One held his phone up in the air in the middle of the ring.

Article continues below

This was one of the rare occasions where Punk had been addressed in the middle of a WWE ring since his abrupt and controversial departure from the company in early 2014. The former Paul Heyman guy responded to the incident involving him on RAW on Twitter and issued thanks to the crowd and an explanation as to why he didn't answer his phone when The Rock called.

He said in a series of tweets: "Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter," as well as: "I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday."

Until the relationship between Punk and the WWE is amended, it is unlikely anything will come from this, especially while neither party is on talking terms. This is probably as close as we'll get to having CM Punk back inside a WWE ring for some time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms