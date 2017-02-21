Jose Mourinho explains why Luke Shaw can't get a game for Man United

Manchester United are set to face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their last 32 Europa League tie on Wednesday, taking a 3-0 lead to France.

United have only one defeat in their last 24 games and you'd have to go back to late October to find their last loss in the Premier League.

To say their current crop of players are performing well and have settled in under Jose Mourinho would be an understatement - they are flying.

Still, with United competing on four fronts - the EFL Cup final on Sunday, in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, in the Europa League knockout stages and in the ultra-tight top six in the Premier League - one would think that there is some scope to shuffle the pack every now and again.

However, Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw have missed out once again this week and will not be a part of the United squad to try and finish the job on Thursday.

For Rooney, he is still carrying an injury and remains a doubt for the cup final against Southampton on Sunday.

But for Shaw? Mourinho has revealed it is an entirely different situation. So why is Shaw unable to get time on the pitch these days?

“Because I am playing with Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Darmian,” Mourinho said.

“They are playing the way I like a full back to play and Luke has to wait for his chance knowing I give nothing for free. When I give something to the players it is not cheap, it is expensive.

“They have to work hard every day, they have to play well, so he has to wait. In this moment, he is behind the others.

However, the Special One didn't totally close the door on the former Southampton man, insisting: “Potentially, he has many things that I like.”

Plenty of Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to talk about Shaw's seemingly eternal snub and many cannot understand what Mourinho has against him.

In the Man United boss' defence, the Red Devils are playing fantastically well right now, so why would he bring the England international into the fold?

Given Shaw's talents, though, it does make the idea of him being the fourth-best left back at Old Trafford hard to buy.

