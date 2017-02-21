Remember when Emmanuel Frimpong was considered a potential star for the future?

It feels like a lifetime ago now and many of you reading this will be wondering where on earth the former Arsenal midfielder is playing his football these days.

Frimpong only departed the Gunners in 2014 - following unconvincing loan spells at Wolves, Charlton and then Fulham - and then left English football altogether later that year after his stint at Barnsley failed to pan out.

The one-time England Under-17 international, who made one appearance for the Ghanaian senior side in 2013, then spent two years with the Russian Premier League side FC Ufa before being released by mutual consent last April.

But rather than return to English football, Frimpong decided to stay in Russia and signed for the aptly-named Arsenal Tula back in August.

Frimpong's fall from grace

That move marked a pretty severe fall from grace for the 25-year-old.

That he made his debut for his new employers wearing ‘DENCH’ on the back of his shirt, instead of Frimpong, raised plenty of eyebrows - although, in truth, nobody was surprised.

Frimpong has always relished the limelight, as this music video alongside the rapper Lethal Bizzle proves.

If only he’d concentrated more on his football…

Frimpong's career has just hit a new low

It’s now emerged, courtesy of the respected French publication L’Equipe, that Frimpong has been released by Arsenal Tula after only three matches.

A new nadir for the former Gunner.

His next move looks interesting...

So, what next for old Frimps? A return to England? Would any club in the Football League even take him right now?

According to the former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, Frimpong has already been snapped up by a new club.

But it’s a club you’ve probably never heard of unless you’re into your Swedish football.

It’s believed that Frimpong has agreed a deal to join AFC Eskilstuna, who were recently promoted to the Swedish top flight and kick off their 2017 campaign in April.

Best of luck, Emmanuel.

