Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Emmanuel Frimpong.

Emmanuel Frimpong’s strange career has hit a new low

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Remember when Emmanuel Frimpong was considered a potential star for the future?

It feels like a lifetime ago now and many of you reading this will be wondering where on earth the former Arsenal midfielder is playing his football these days.

Frimpong only departed the Gunners in 2014 - following unconvincing loan spells at Wolves, Charlton and then Fulham - and then left English football altogether later that year after his stint at Barnsley failed to pan out.

Article continues below

The one-time England Under-17 international, who made one appearance for the Ghanaian senior side in 2013, then spent two years with the Russian Premier League side FC Ufa before being released by mutual consent last April.

But rather than return to English football, Frimpong decided to stay in Russia and signed for the aptly-named Arsenal Tula back in August.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Patriots youngster reveals he hated the 2016 season - despite Super Bowl win

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

The reason why John Cena's most recent WWE title reign only lasted 2 weeks

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

There's one thing many fans don't realise about Wayne Shaw's pie eating antics

Frimpong's fall from grace

That move marked a pretty severe fall from grace for the 25-year-old.

That he made his debut for his new employers wearing ‘DENCH’ on the back of his shirt, instead of Frimpong, raised plenty of eyebrows - although, in truth, nobody was surprised.

Frimpong has always relished the limelight, as this music video alongside the rapper Lethal Bizzle proves.

If only he’d concentrated more on his football…

Frimpong's career has just hit a new low

It’s now emerged, courtesy of the respected French publication L’Equipe, that Frimpong has been released by Arsenal Tula after only three matches.

PFC CSKA Moscow v FC Ufa - Russian Premier League

A new nadir for the former Gunner.

His next move looks interesting...

So, what next for old Frimps? A return to England? Would any club in the Football League even take him right now?

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship

According to the former Sky Sports journalist Pete O’Rourke, Frimpong has already been snapped up by a new club.

But it’s a club you’ve probably never heard of unless you’re into your Swedish football.

It’s believed that Frimpong has agreed a deal to join AFC Eskilstuna, who were recently promoted to the Swedish top flight and kick off their 2017 campaign in April.

Best of luck, Emmanuel.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Emmanuel Frimpong
Football
Mesut Özil
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again