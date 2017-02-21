Kevin Owens' Raw promo very similar to one by Eddie Guerrero over ten years ago

During Monday Night Raw this week, Kevin Owens delivered a promo about his upcoming match with Goldberg at Fastlane, and also his former best friend Chris Jericho who he had turned on the week before.

The WWE Universal champion would say how he would be able to defend his title at the pay-per-view easily against the former WCW icon, while also showing no respect towards Y2J, a superstar that arguably helped Owens get in the position he is in today.

Yet, this promo by K.O. is strikingly similar to one by Eddie Guerrero back on SmackDown in May 2005 over ten years ago.

As you can see by watching both promo clips in this article, both superstars are sitting on steel chairs in the middle of the ring under a spotlight, while the rest of the arena is not well light.

Both superstars were heels at the time as well, and well dressed in suits whilst delivering an angry promo about their former best friend and their actions after recently turning on that person. The Prizefighter, of course, turned on Jericho the week before, while Latino Heat attacked his former tag team partner; Rey Mysterio.

The week before Guerrero's promo, he had attacked Mysterio by suplexing him onto a set of steel steps, leaving him bruised and bloody. This was more brutal than what Owens did when he threw Jericho at a TV during their Festival of Friendship last week on Raw.

Guerrero's feud with Mysterio culminated not long after SummerSlam in 2005, where the rivalry got a little weird when custody of Mysterio's son was put on the line during their match at the pay-per-view, with Mysterio coming out on top. K.O.'s feud with Y2J, however, has not yet concluded. Check out Owens' and Guerrero's promos below...

Owens is expected to lose the title during his match with Goldberg at Fastlane next week, and go on to face Jericho at WrestleMania 33 later this year. Fingers crossed WWE doesn't ruin what has arguably been one of the best storylines in the company over the past year by repeating their mistakes from Guerrero and Mysterio's rivalry if they are to continue replicating their feud.

