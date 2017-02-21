Wayne Shaw brought a smile to the faces of football fans across the world on Monday night when he was filmed eating a pasty during the second half of Sutton United’s FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

The 45-year-old was on the bench for the hosts but that didn’t stop him from popping to the bar at half-time and picking up a Ginsters before tucking in towards the end of the match after realising he wasn’t getting off the subs’ bench.

Minutes later and Shaw was trending worldwide on Twitter - but unfortunately there’s been no happy ending to this story.

After it emerged that a bookmaker had offered odds of 8/1 for Shaw to eat a pie on camera, he now finds himself under investigation for potentially breaching betting rules.

And having decided that his position at Gander Green Lane has been made untenable by events of the past 24 hours, his resignation has been accepted by the U’s and he subsequently finds himself unemployed.

Morrisons want him as an official Pie Taster

Shaw has been offered a job by Morrisons as an ‘official pie taster’ - no, really - but the larger-than-life shot-stopper has others ideas, it seems.

Shaw reveals what it'll take for Arsenal to sign him

He appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier on Tuesday and ended up issuing a come-and-get-me-plea to Arsene Wenger.

Asked by Piers Morgan what it’ll take for him to sign on the dotted line for the Gunners, Shaw was unequivocal with his response.

“I think two more than the two [pasties] you’ve got there!”

This made Piers, a passionate Arsenal fan, burst out laughing.

“So let me just clarify,” the journalist responded, “for six Cornish pasties, you will sign for Arsenal?”

“Definitely,” Shaw replied.

Skip to 1.15 to watch the funny clip…

Cech and Ospina shouldn't worry too much

Should Petr Cech and David Ospina worry? Probably not.

Even though Cech is six years older than Ospina, at 34 he’s still a baby compared to Shaw.

We fear the big man’s playing career could well be over after today’s turn of events.

