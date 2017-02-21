Amir Khan has made some pretty bold claims about his plans for 2017 recently.

So when reports emerged that the Brit had secured the biggest fight of his career against Manny Pacquiao, it made headlines everywhere.

But, didn't Pac-Man have a fight booked in with Jeff Horn in Australia? That was the first point of contention, the next has arrived in the form of the Filipino fighter's promoter, Bob Arum.

Article continues below

Arum has labelled the reports of a fight with Khan “total and complete bullshit” and has moved to assure the Australian public that they have not been passed over.

“The Amir Khan story has come out of nowhere,” Arum told the Courier Mail in Brisbane, home town of the boxer and former schoolteacher Horn, who has signed a contract to fight Pacquiao on 23 April.

Article continues below

However, Mike Koncz, Pacquiao’s legal advisor, said on Tuesday: “I’d prefer not to make any comments right now because there are a lot of undecided issues. Hopefully, by mid-week next week we’ll have a final on everything.

“All I’m going to do is fuel speculation in the media and I don’t want to do that. Once we have confirmed 100% the venue and the arena and who the opponent is we’ll make an announcement. But, until then, I think it’s detrimental to all negotiations taking place and it’s not fair to the candidates we are looking to fight.”

Koncz makes it sound like the Horn fight might not happen after all and Pacquiao is exploring his options. With a limited window left on the legendary welterweight's career, the 38-year-old has to pick his opponents carefully.

But, he should do that before signing contracts. It has been rumoured that he has been offered "insane money" to fight in the UAE, and Khan is believed to be a part of that package.

Pacquiao is understood to want to explore that, but with Khan looking to fight in April and the whole complicated mess with Horn, that is easier said than done.

Khan is expected to announce his next opponent in the next 10 days for an April fight in the United States, and that throws another spanner in the works for a potential Pacquiao fight as he has tax issues there.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms