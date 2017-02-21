The NBA trade deadline is a wondrous time, where anything can and will happen.

Every tweet from every reporter and athlete is held under a microscope, scrutinized and analyzed. Enter Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond, who had way too much fun with that fact.

Both athletes decided to put their eyes — or at least their emojis — on Twitter, and the ensuing meltdown was something to behold.

Thomas dropped his now-infamous tweet Monday afternoon, raising speculation temperatures to a fever pitch. The Celtics have been linked to Jimmy Butler trade rumors as the NBA closes in on the deadline.

Feast your eyes — literally — on all it takes for NBA Twitter to explode:

That simple tweet has racked up 13,545 retweets at the time of this posting, with 18,034 likes to go with it. It also created meme after meme from folks following along on social media:

Detroit Pistons' big man Andre Drummond decided to test the waters himself, dropping his own eyemoji tweet Tuesday morning:

Drummond didn't get the kind of response that Thomas did, but there's probably good reason for that.

The last time Thomas decided to tweet those googley little eyes, the Celtics were quietly locking up a contract with Al Horford in free agency last summer. This, of course, led to an endlesss stream of Butler trade tweets from fans.

Here's just a small sample of what unfolded in Thomas' mentions:

Whether the Celtics, Pistons or any other team makes a big deadline move, the players are having their own fun with a process that's become must-watch Internet every season.