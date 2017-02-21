Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Isaiah Thomas.

Two NBA stars have started trade rumours with one simple emoji tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The NBA trade deadline is a wondrous time, where anything can and will happen. 

Every tweet from every reporter and athlete is held under a microscope, scrutinized and analyzed. Enter Isaiah Thomas and Andre Drummond, who had way too much fun with that fact. 

Both athletes decided to put their eyes — or at least their emojis — on Twitter, and the ensuing meltdown was something to behold. 

Thomas dropped his now-infamous tweet Monday afternoon, raising speculation temperatures to a fever pitch. The Celtics have been linked to Jimmy Butler trade rumors as the NBA closes in on the deadline.

Feast your eyes — literally — on all it takes for NBA Twitter to explode:

That simple tweet has racked up 13,545 retweets at the time of this posting, with 18,034 likes to go with it. It also created meme after meme from folks following along on social media:

Detroit Pistons' big man Andre Drummond decided to test the waters himself, dropping his own eyemoji tweet Tuesday morning:

Drummond didn't get the kind of response that Thomas did, but there's probably good reason for that. 

The last time Thomas decided to tweet those googley little eyes, the Celtics were quietly locking up a contract with Al Horford in free agency last summer. This, of course, led to an endlesss stream of Butler trade tweets from fans.

Here's just a small sample of what unfolded in Thomas' mentions:

Whether the Celtics, Pistons or any other team makes a big deadline move, the players are having their own fun with a process that's become must-watch Internet every season. 

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Andre Drummond
Detroit Pistons
Central Division
Chicago Bulls
Isaiah Thomas
Jimmy Butler

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again