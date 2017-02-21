Jose Mourinho's comments could signal the end for Wayne Rooney at Man United

Despite having returned to first team training on Tuesday, Wayne Rooney was found himself out of favour yet again.

The forward will not be travelling with the team to the Europa League tie against St Etienne. This most recent development comes with both the EFL Cup final on Sunday, and the Chinese transfer deadline approaching next Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mourinho was evasive in answering questions on the captain's future.

"You have to ask him, I can't guarantee that, how can I guarantee he will be here next season?

"If he one day he leaves the club, it’s not because I want him to leave."

The England captain has not played since January 29th, in a 4-0 victory over Wigan, reportedly due to slight muscular injury. However, the striker has remained on the fringes of the side for much of the past season.

Mourinho remained highly complimentary of Rooney, despite the concerns for his future with the club:

"I would never push or try to push a legend out of this club to another destiny.

"So you have to ask him if he sees himself leaving. I don’t want him to leave."

Such words might be expected from the manager. Only last month, Rooney was presented with his honorary golden boot, commemorating the 31-year-old's breaking of Bobby Charlton's goal-scoring record at United.

Rooney scored his 250th goal for the club in January, 215 matches and four seasons quicker than Charlton's previous record of 249 goals in 543 games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho seemed to suggest that struggling with intensity was a factor in Rooney's lack of involvement this past season.

"Today was the first time Wayne trained and he did the basic things but when the session was high in intensity, he was not training."

While Rooney's future at Old Trafford is still seemingly in his own hands, interest from the Chinese Super league and continued lack of playtime will effect his future with the national side, as much as it does his domestic career.

The man himself remained positive on Twitter, suggesting he is not considering anything drastic as the transfer window closes in the coming days.

While speculation is high and Rooney can still be a valuable asset on many sides, his future with Manchester United remains quite firmly in the balance.

