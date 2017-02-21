What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

After Monday Night Raw went off the air this week, WWE fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles were given two treats by The Rock.

Not only did they receive a sneak peek at the upcoming movie about Paige's wrestling life that The Great One is producing, but they also witnessed The People's champion calling and leaving a voicemail on CM Punk's phone while fans chanted the former superstar's name.

According to reports, and as expected, the WWE were not very happy with The Rock not only encouraging fans to chant Punk's name but also with the fact he called the former superstar inside the ring while on the microphone.

PWInsider have reported WWE management were not happy with The Rock's behavior while in the middle of the ring, and at one point, attempted to shut off The Great One's microphone.

They said: "For those who have asked whether WWE was behind The Rock calling CM Punk last night in the ring after Raw went off the air, that would be a resounding No.

"As I reported last night in the Elite section of PWInsider.com, it was simply something Rock did at the spur of the moment to pop the live crowd at the Staples Center. We heard from multiple sources that WWE management did not appear to have been happy with Rock going in that direction with his live promo to the crowd in Los Angeles.

"At one point, it appeared someone was sent to ringside to ask Rock to go in another direction. At one point, a fan yelled they were going to turn his mic off and Rock responded, "They better not turn off my mic."

The chances of The Rock being punished by the WWE for his actions after Raw finished last night is practically zero because he is at such an untouchable status within the company. He makes them money whenever he returns, so why would they want to punish him now around WrestleMania; the most important time of the year for the business.

You can understand why they might be frustrated with The Great One, as the WWE's relationship with Punk isn't very strong at all, and this incident has created unnecessary publicity about it. However, as PWInsider says in their report, it may benefit the company in the long run.

"One can understand why the company wasn't thrilled with Rock publicly putting over Punk in front of 15,000 fans in one of WWE's top markets, although it made for a 'can you believe this?' moment that obviously energized the audience going into the film shoot, which was only going to help with reactions for the footage the production sought to capture."

