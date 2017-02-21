Man Utd fans on Twitter explode after Radamel Falcao scores against City

Towards the end of Falcao's spell with Manchester United, the Colombian looked like a spent force.

By the end of his tenure with Chelsea, he looked ready to call it a day. He was a shadow of his former self.

Now? He's banging them in for Monaco again and Manchester City have been his latest victim.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old hammered home a delightful header to equalise the tie for Monaco in the 32nd minute and the French side now have a precious away goal with the tie poised at 1-1.

But it got even better for Monaco when Kyllian Mbappe, the man attracting all kinds of attention around Europe, gave them a 2-1 lead five minutes before half-time.

Article continues below

Let's not forget, Falcao was once one of the most deadly forwards in the world. During his time with Porto and Atletico Madrid, he scored 93 goals in 117 games.

However, at United, he could only muster four in 26 and he was considered a world-class failure.

United fans took to Twitter to react to Falcao's goal against their fierce rivals, and there was mixed reactions to say the least.

Although United fans can't believe he is back scoring again, as you can see from the tweet above, they are glad he is doing it against City.

With two away goals, Monaco have a clear advantage in the tie and United will be delighted that former striker Falcao got the ball rolling

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms