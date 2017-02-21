Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Falcao.

Man Utd fans on Twitter explode after Radamel Falcao scores against City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Towards the end of Falcao's spell with Manchester United, the Colombian looked like a spent force.

By the end of his tenure with Chelsea, he looked ready to call it a day. He was a shadow of his former self.

Now? He's banging them in for Monaco again and Manchester City have been his latest victim.

Article continues below

The 31-year-old hammered home a delightful header to equalise the tie for Monaco in the 32nd minute and the French side now have a precious away goal with the tie poised at 1-1.

But it got even better for Monaco when Kyllian Mbappe, the man attracting all kinds of attention around Europe, gave them a 2-1 lead five minutes before half-time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Images: The state Arsenal left their changing room after beating Sutton 2-0

Images: The state Arsenal left their changing room after beating Sutton 2-0

Let's not forget, Falcao was once one of the most deadly forwards in the world. During his time with Porto and Atletico Madrid, he scored 93 goals in 117 games.

However, at United, he could only muster four in 26 and he was considered a world-class failure.

United fans took to Twitter to react to Falcao's goal against their fierce rivals, and there was mixed reactions to say the least.

Although United fans can't believe he is back scoring again, as you can see from the tweet above, they are glad he is doing it against City.

With two away goals, Monaco have a clear advantage in the tie and United will be delighted that former striker Falcao got the ball rolling

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again