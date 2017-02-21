The Rock and Vince McMahon have made plenty of television magic together, and they continue to make it happen even when the cameras aren't rolling.

Los Angeles has a special place for the WWE and its Hollywood ties, and Monday night was no exception with some targeted material that happened before the show.

The Rock was in the building, helping to promote the film his production studio is working on with WWE Diva Paige.

The 10-time WWE World Champion went all-in during his promo cut, running back the "forgot my own catchphrase" gimmick to the delight of the millions ... and millions ... of The Rock's fans.

Here's a glimpse of the promo, via @_RyRyan on Twitter:

Vince McMahon followed it up by strolling out to say two of his most infamous words to the "forgetful" Rock: you're fired. Whether that's an angle they run with going forward during shows will be interesting.

The Rock had some fun with the opportunity to promote "Fighting with my Family," which will be based on Paige and her family of wrestlers, at the expense of another WWE film star.

"John Cena is in the movie. I'm kidding, we want a good movie," Johnson joked to the crowd.

Johnson's production company, Seven Bucks Production, was set to film for the movie following the RAW show at STAPLES Center. The Rock let fans know to stick around if they wanted to be a part of it, which is a pretty unique opportunity for any wrestling fan.

Count us in for any mic time for The Rock, who still reigns strong as the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. And that's the bottom line, because Dwyane Johnson said so.

