Kylian Mbappe has earned comparisons with the great Thierry Henry this season and praise doesn’t come any higher for a young French striker.

Before his appearance for AS Monaco against Manchester City in the Champions League this evening, the 18-year-old had scored an impressive 11 goals in 25 appearances for his current employers this season.

He’s reportedly caught the attention of Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid but they won’t be the only top European clubs interested in securing his services following his eye-catching performance at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Mbappe terrorised City’s defence and put Monaco 2-1 up five minutes before half-time with a wonderfully composed finish.

Radamel Falcao had cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener eight minutes earlier.

Video: Mbappe owns Otamendi

But before any of the goals were scored, Mbappe showed up City’s experienced Argentine centre-back Nicolas Otamendi with a brilliant bit of skill.

First, he span his opponent before bursting away at speed.

He then allowed Otamendi to catch up before feigning to shoot and cutting inside on his left foot, which sent the City defender flying.

Video: Mbappe puts Monaco 2-1 up

