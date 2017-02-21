Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe destroys Nicolas Otamendi with two skills in five seconds

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe has earned comparisons with the great Thierry Henry this season and praise doesn’t come any higher for a young French striker.

Before his appearance for AS Monaco against Manchester City in the Champions League this evening, the 18-year-old had scored an impressive 11 goals in 25 appearances for his current employers this season.

He’s reportedly caught the attention of Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid but they won’t be the only top European clubs interested in securing his services following his eye-catching performance at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Article continues below

Mbappe terrorised City’s defence and put Monaco 2-1 up five minutes before half-time with a wonderfully composed finish.

Radamel Falcao had cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener eight minutes earlier.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Images: The state Arsenal left their changing room after beating Sutton 2-0

Images: The state Arsenal left their changing room after beating Sutton 2-0

Video: Mbappe owns Otamendi

But before any of the goals were scored, Mbappe showed up City’s experienced Argentine centre-back Nicolas Otamendi with a brilliant bit of skill.

First, he span his opponent before bursting away at speed.

He then allowed Otamendi to catch up before feigning to shoot and cutting inside on his left foot, which sent the City defender flying.

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

Video: Mbappe puts Monaco 2-1 up

Reaction to Mbappe’s performance…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Sergio Aguero
Ligue 1
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again