While there are quite a few players who have seen their market pick up as the February 23 trade deadline approaches, one name that's popped up is a bit surprising.

After signing point guard Derrick Rose this past offseason, the season for the New York Knicks hasn't gone nearly as planned. The team is 23-34 and have been surrounded by Carmelo Anthony trade rumours pretty much for the past month. Now, though, the most recent trade rumour to heat up actually has nothing to do with Anthony.

Instead, it seems that the attention has shifted almost completely to Rose. According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks are getting calls from multiple teams about the availability of the veteran point guard. The hottest rumoured pairing? A move that wound send Rose to the Minnesota Timberwolves and reunite him with former coach Tom Thibodeau.

As Begley points out, the Timberwolves reached out to the Knicks about a potential deal that would bring Rose to Minnesota. What the return would be is still up in the air, but the T'Wolves have seemed locked in on trying to move point guard Ricky Rubio.

A large part of the reason for that is because Thibodeau is a big fan of backup point guard Kris Dunn, who hasn't gotten much playing time behind Rubio. A trade of Rubio for Rose straight up may seem strange, as that would still likely leave Dunn as a backup, but it helps the long-term view for the Timberwolves.

Rose will be a free agent after this season, so that would almost certainly push Dunn into a starter role with the team. On the flip side, the Knicks would land a player in Rubio who definitely has a pass-first mentality, which is what someone playing alongside Anthony certainly needs to have. This deal may seem strange, but realistically, it makes more sense than you may think.