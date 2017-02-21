Radamel Falcao scores incredible goal for AS Monaco v Manchester City

Radamel Falcao has scored a host of breathtakingly good goals during his illustrious career but his strike against Manchester City this evening must surely rank among the very best.

The Colombia international marked his return to Manchester, almost two years after leaving United, by scoring twice against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Champions League.

His first was pretty good - a diving header which left Willy Caballero with no chance - but his second was out of this world.

Falcao, who had missed a weak penalty 10 minutes earlier, span John Stones before producing a quite exquisite chip past over Caballero.

It was a wonderful strike - one that will be talked about for a long time to come - and it sent football fans on social media into meltdown.

