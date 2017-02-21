Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Falcao.

Radamel Falcao scores incredible goal for AS Monaco v Manchester City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Radamel Falcao has scored a host of breathtakingly good goals during his illustrious career but his strike against Manchester City this evening must surely rank among the very best.

The Colombia international marked his return to Manchester, almost two years after leaving United, by scoring twice against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Champions League.

His first was pretty good - a diving header which left Willy Caballero with no chance - but his second was out of this world.

Article continues below

Falcao, who had missed a weak penalty 10 minutes earlier, span John Stones before producing a quite exquisite chip past over Caballero.

It was a wonderful strike - one that will be talked about for a long time to come - and it sent football fans on social media into meltdown.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Sutton's manager reveals the 'amazing gesture' Arsenal made after their game

Images: The state Arsenal left their changing room after beating Sutton 2-0

Images: The state Arsenal left their changing room after beating Sutton 2-0

Video: Falcao’s incredible finish v City

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Falcao’s goal…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Sergio Aguero
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again