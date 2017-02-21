Man Utd fans are reacting to the shock news involving club legend Wayne Rooney

We know you have heard this many times before, but this time it appears to be real: Wayne Rooney's time at Manchester United is nearly over.

The United and England captain is said to be considering a move to China worth around £35million-a-year, according to the Daily Mail, while the 31-year-old also has suitors in the MLS, as well as boyhood club Everton lurking in the shadows.

Rooney became the club's record goalscorer this year after netting his 250th goal for the Red Devils, breaking the long-standing Bobby Charlton record.

While he has etched his name in the club's history books, it seems as though boss Jose Mourinho does not see him as an automatic starter anymore, and that is something that Rooney cannot accept.

With only two goals in 17 league appearances this term, the man who is also England's record goalscorer doesn't have much of an argument for a place, especially when you consider Zlatan Ibrahimovic's exploits this season, the rise of Marcus Rashford, and the quality of Anthony Martial.

A source told Sportsmail on Tuesday night: ‘The writing is on the wall for Wayne. He can see what’s happening. He’s playing less and believes he still has a lot to give. He won’t want to continue here like this.’

Mourinho refused to offer any guarantees that Rooney will stay on Tuesday night, saying: ‘Of course I can’t guarantee. I cannot guarantee that I’m here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?"

It hasn't taken much for the Twitter world to read between the lines.

Most United fans are sad at the idea of Rooney departing Old Trafford, while others have suggested he is only interested in money.

It's hard to imagine Rooney going to another Premier League now after 13 years with the Red Devils.

Bearing in mind his spell at the club has coincided with five Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph among other successes, Rooney is not some mercenary passing through. He has been a pillar of the club.

With the Chinese transfer window slamming shut next week, we won't have to wait long to see how the drama unfolds.

