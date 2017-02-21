Official online NBA destination in the UK

Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak are out.

Magic Johnson is in, officially named as the President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Therefore, it’s a new day in the post-Kobe era in LA and how the move turns out remains to be seen.

As you probably know, Johnson was one of the most transformative players in NBA history and was one of the most iconic Lakers who has ever laced them up for the historic franchise.

While Johnson told reporters that he wouldn’t be the most transparent executive when it comes to the media and potential trades, he did reveal that one player in particular is receiving a lot of interest prior to the trade deadline.

Lou Williams, who has statistically been the NBA’s best sixth man this year, is apparently highly-coveted by a few teams.

Through 58 games (with just one start) on the year, the 30-year-old guard has put together his best season in the NBA, averaging 18.6 points in just 24.2 minutes per game. (Last season for the Lakers, he put up 15.3 points in 28.5 minutes over 67 games).

As a volume shooter who averages 12.7 shots per game and boasts a 38.5 three-point percentage, Williams could be a key component of a contender who is looking for an offensive spark off the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets

The Lakers, who will likely look to cultivate their young talent in the second half of the season, can certainly afford to lose Williams in exchange for a draft pick or younger player, as D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Brandon Ingram would all benefit from more run.

Rebuilding is not easy and is a humbling experience for a proud franchise like the Lakers, but knowing when to offload veterans at the right time in an effort to get younger as a whole is important.

Williams is in the second year of his three-year, $21 million deal with LA and is owed just $7 million next season. Therefore, not only his on-court abilities, but also his contract is attractive. That will only drive up the asking price for him.

There are always fireworks around the trade deadline, and while he’s just days on the job, Magic will have an opportunity to set his team up for future success.

