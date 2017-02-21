Kurt Angle perfectly summed up brilliant Big Show-Brawn Strowman Raw match [Tweet]

The main event of Monday Night Raw this week surprisingly featured two of the biggest superstars in the entire WWE go one-on-one against each other; Braun Strowman and The Big Show.

While it was strange to see Strowman in this position after his recent push, it was unusual to see Show here as he is reaching the final part of his career. It wasn't that long ago either that fans were chanting for The World's Largest Athlete to retire.

Many fans expected the match to be slow, dull, and boring because of how big both superstars are. Yet, what they witnessed inside the Staples Center on Monday night was something truly remarkable and completely different to what they were expecting.

The Adbonaible Strowman and The World's Largest Athlete exceeded expectations and put on arguably one of the best Monday Night Raw main events in recent memory, achieving their goal of making the former Wyatt Family member a credible superstar and a true monster in the WWE.

Both superstars were heavily praised by the wrestling community, and it is arguably one of the best matches of 2017 so far. Even soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer credited both men for putting on an incredible main event.

Angle said on his Twitter: "Wow! INCREDIBLE main event on Raw tonight. #TheBigShow vs @BraunStrowman - big guys CAN wrestle! #ItsDamnTrue"

The way which Strowman performed on Monday night against The Big Show has secured his status as a main eventer moving forward for the rest of the year and beyond. It probably won't be long until the former Wyatt Family member is involved in a feud for one of the major championships in the WWE.

We may very well be witnessing one of the biggest future superstars of the WWE growing into the wrestler Vince McMahon expected him to be when he first decided to given him a push.

