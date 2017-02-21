As a potential mega-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather continues to dominate headlines, the bout doesn't seem to be getting any closer to actually happening.

Though some remain optimistic that the fight will eventually happen, others are starting to lose faith that such a match will ever take place.

Count former boxer and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya among the latter group.

According to SI.com, De La Hoya said Dana White and the UFC will never go for one of their biggest stars changing sports in the middle of his prime:

"That'll never happen," De La Hoya said. "The UFC will never allow it. It just will not happen. "Why would they let the biggest star, McGregor, go up in the ring just straight boxing? Mayweather would probably outclass him. It would be a boring boxing match. Easy as that. Why would the UFC allow that?"

Though McGregor still seems to want the fight to happen, that may not be enough to actually get something done, according to the boxing legend.

However, while De La Hoya thinks that Mayweather could take down McGregor, that doesn't mean he thinks Mayweather can step in a ring and beat anyone. He continued by naming someone who could potentially blemish Money's 49-0 career record:

"If Floyd wants to have a big fight, a huge fight, the only guy he could fight is Canelo Alvarez," De La Hoya said. "And I guarantee you, I believe in my heart of hearts that Canelo would probably beat him easy, maybe even knock him out."​

The potential of going 50-0 in his career might be too big of an opportunity for Mayweather to pass up. But, if Mayweather ever steps in a ring again, it'll be on his terms - not because of social media pressure or any sort of insult McGregor hurls his way.

