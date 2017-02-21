Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Oscar De La Hoya strongly doubts Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will ever fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As a potential mega-fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather continues to dominate headlines, the bout doesn't seem to be getting any closer to actually happening.

Though some remain optimistic that the fight will eventually happen, others are starting to lose faith that such a match will ever take place.

Count former boxer and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya among the latter group.

Article continues below

According to SI.com, De La Hoya said Dana White and the UFC will never go for one of their biggest stars changing sports in the middle of his prime:

"That'll never happen," De La Hoya said. "The UFC will never allow it. It just will not happen.

"Why would they let the biggest star, McGregor, go up in the ring just straight boxing? Mayweather would probably outclass him. It would be a boring boxing match. Easy as that. Why would the UFC allow that?"

Though McGregor still seems to want the fight to happen, that may not be enough to actually get something done, according to the boxing legend.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

The incredible reason why Sutton United sacked Wayne Shaw in 2013

The incredible reason why Sutton United sacked Wayne Shaw in 2013

Wayne Shaw has been offered an incredible new job after his pie eating antics

Wayne Shaw has been offered an incredible new job after his pie eating antics

However, while De La Hoya thinks that Mayweather could take down McGregor, that doesn't mean he thinks Mayweather can step in a ring and beat anyone. He continued by naming someone who could potentially blemish Money's 49-0 career record:

"If Floyd wants to have a big fight, a huge fight, the only guy he could fight is Canelo Alvarez," De La Hoya said. "And I guarantee you, I believe in my heart of hearts that Canelo would probably beat him easy, maybe even knock him out."​

The potential of going 50-0 in his career might be too big of an opportunity for Mayweather to pass up. But, if Mayweather ever steps in a ring again, it'll be on his terms - not because of social media pressure or any sort of insult McGregor hurls his way.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again