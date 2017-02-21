Last week on SmackDown Live, Randy Orton made an announcement to Bray Wyatt that altered how WrestleMania 33 would be booked later this year.

The Viper announced that he would not be using the title opportunity he had earned after winning the Royal Rumble back in January to challenge the leader of The Wyatt Family for the WWE championship at WrestleMania.

This forced Daniel Bryan to create a Battle Royal - which will take place on SmackDown Live this week - to determine a number one contender for the WWE title at The Showcase of The Immortals. The participants for that match have now been revealed.

According to NoDQ, the participants for the Battle Royal on SmackDown Live this week are as follows: John Cena, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz, Luke Harper, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, and Kalisto.

So we have the other superstars from the Elimination Chamber once more, as well as Luke Harper with an opportunity to get his hands on Wyatt, and four other participants just to fill the spots up.

From the superstars involved, the booking for this Battle Royal seems rather simple. Ziggler, Rawley, Crews, and Kalisto will likely be used to make either Corbin or/and Harper look strong in this match. The Lone Wolf will also probably continue his feud with Ambrose by eliminating or being eliminated by The Lunatic Fringe. The two then scrap with each other back up the ramp

That leaves Cena, Styles, The Miz, and Harper. One way WWE could book this is to have Cena cost The Awesome One his chance at the title by eliminating him - continuing their rumored WrestleMania feud - with Harper swiftly moving behind The Leader of the Cenation to eliminate him too.

Cena would likely allow The Backwoods Brawler to eliminate him in order to book him strongly for WrestleMania, as this is something which he has been doing recently with Wyatt. He allowed Bray to pin him cleanly recently in title matches at Elimination Chamber, and on SmackDown Live last week, so it wouldn't be surprising to think he does the same this week too, but for Harper this time.

This would leave The Backwoods Brawler and The Phenomenal One as the last two in the match. Styles has been one of the best workers in the WWE over the past year and would be able to work a mini-match with Harper in a similar fashion to Orton did at Elimination Chamber to make him look strong, before putting him over by allowing Harper to eliminate him from the match.

Harper would, therefore, win the Battle Royal and face Wyatt at WrestleMania 33, causing Orton to go back on his word that he wouldn't challenge him for his title, and enter himself into the match as well, setting up the speculated triple threat match between The Wyatt Family members for the WWE championship.

