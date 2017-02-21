Official online NBA destination in the UK

Magic Johnson.

Two Magic Johnson tweets from 2015 may hint at potential trade targets

The new era of Los Angeles Lakers is officially underway, and it's headed up by former player Magic Johnson, who has been named President of Basketball Operations.

Johnson, who was a five-time NBA champion, three-time league MVP and 12-time All-Star, hasn't made any open statements about the plans for the direction of the Lakers at this point. Fortunately, when looking back at a few tweets he posted back in 2015, it may wind up giving fans an idea of what players he's somewhat interested in.

As NBA writer Dan Favale pointed out, Johnson has shown a pretty keen interest in current Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor.

Obviously, looking back at tweets from 2015 don't necessarily mean that Johnson is going to 100 percent go after Okafor, but the deal could make sense. Free-agent signing Timofey Mozgov has been mediocre at best, and landing a young center with upside, who probably won't cost them a heavy amount, could be a great starting point.

As you can see in the tweet, the potential deal Favale mentioned was D'Angelo Russell for Okafor, but that seems unlikely. Russell is still a player with tremendous upside, and at this point in their NBA careers, is widely considered as the better player. Plus, without Russell, the point guard options for the Lakers aren't all that great.

With that said, Okafor's name has been floated all over as a potential trade candidate. A big reason for that is because the 76ers haven't worked much in terms of playing him with Joel Embiid or Nerlens Noel, and as the old saying goes, three is definitely a crowd here.

The Lakers still have a few days to figure out what they want to do before Thursday's trade deadline, so Okafor could be a name to monitor.

