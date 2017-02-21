Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. thinks he can dominate Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you're one of the many people who can't get enough of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rumors and massive drama, then look no further than the most recent piece of news out of the whole thing.

This time, though, it wasn't Mayweather or McGregor, instead, it was the former's father who stepped in and decided to throw some metaphoric jabs at the UFC megastar. He not only backed his son (obviously), but he even took it one massive step further while completely tearing apart McGregor's boxing abilities.

According to Daily Mail, Mayweather Sr. went off after seeing clips of McGregor doing some boxing training.

Article continues below

"Who is he? His boxing skills are nothing. I'd beat his ass myself. I'm not impressed at all," Mayweather Sr said previously.

He didn't stop there either, as the 63-year-old made it known that if his son decides he doesn't want the fight, that he's more than happy to step in.

"If my son decides he don't want to do it, I'll take it over, I'll do it. And beat his ass. I guarantee you, I would beat his ass."

"If this the way he fights now, I would beat his ass. He can't whoop me with that right [hand] there and I'm a 63 year old man."

"Conor McGregor is a bum!"

For those who missed the video of McGregor doing some boxing, he posted it on his Instagram, and it immediately led to a whole lot of speculation.

It's obvious that everyone wants to see this fight happen, and Mayweather Sr. is even calling out the UFC star. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though it's McGregor who doesn't want to do the fight but instead is Mayweather who's pushed back on it.

Time will tell, but fans can keep their fingers crossed that the fight will wind up happening when all is said and done.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

Patriots could be set to make an incredibly controversial coaching hire

The three worst trades in NFL history

The three worst trades in NFL history

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

Watch: The Rock calls CM Punk after Raw goes off air - Punk tweets response

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

What WWE officials did when The Rock unexpectedly called Punk after RAW

The incredible reason why Sutton United sacked Wayne Shaw in 2013

The incredible reason why Sutton United sacked Wayne Shaw in 2013

Wayne Shaw has been offered an incredible new job after his pie eating antics

Wayne Shaw has been offered an incredible new job after his pie eating antics

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Conor McGregor

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again