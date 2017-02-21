If you're one of the many people who can't get enough of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rumors and massive drama, then look no further than the most recent piece of news out of the whole thing.

This time, though, it wasn't Mayweather or McGregor, instead, it was the former's father who stepped in and decided to throw some metaphoric jabs at the UFC megastar. He not only backed his son (obviously), but he even took it one massive step further while completely tearing apart McGregor's boxing abilities.

According to Daily Mail, Mayweather Sr. went off after seeing clips of McGregor doing some boxing training.

"Who is he? His boxing skills are nothing. I'd beat his ass myself. I'm not impressed at all," Mayweather Sr said previously.

He didn't stop there either, as the 63-year-old made it known that if his son decides he doesn't want the fight, that he's more than happy to step in.

"If my son decides he don't want to do it, I'll take it over, I'll do it. And beat his ass. I guarantee you, I would beat his ass." "If this the way he fights now, I would beat his ass. He can't whoop me with that right [hand] there and I'm a 63 year old man." "Conor McGregor is a bum!"

For those who missed the video of McGregor doing some boxing, he posted it on his Instagram, and it immediately led to a whole lot of speculation.

It's obvious that everyone wants to see this fight happen, and Mayweather Sr. is even calling out the UFC star. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem as though it's McGregor who doesn't want to do the fight but instead is Mayweather who's pushed back on it.

Time will tell, but fans can keep their fingers crossed that the fight will wind up happening when all is said and done.

