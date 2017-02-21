Three-time UFC welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre recently announced his return to the sport, but an opponent has yet to be chosen for the legendary fighter.

The 35-year-old Canadian, who sports a 25-2 career record, hasn't fought for more than three years.

As he returns to the sport with a 12-match winning streak, who GSP will fight in his return bout is drawing speculation from all corners of the fighting world.

According to MMAFighter.com, St. Pierre's trainer, Firas Zahabi, already has a couple of big-name opponents in mind for his champion fighter:

“My ideal scenario, I don’t know if it’s still up for grabs, but I was really happy when there was a buzzing of Bisping or McGregor,” Zahabi told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I thought those two would be two epic fights. One, he would go a little lower [in weight]; one, he would go a little higher. But those are really, really intriguing fights. Of course, Tyron Woodley, he’s the [welterweight] champion and et cetera, but he has his fight with ‘Wonderboy’ [Thompson]. And if ‘Wonderboy’ wins, then they’ll have a trilogy. And of course we don’t want to fight with ‘Wonderboy,’ we go way back together. “So I think the welterweight title is not really something he (St-Pierre) is thinking about right now because of the current landscape, but there is always the 185-pound belt. And of course, McGregor is such a mega-star that if you put those two on a main event, I don’t think that anybody in the world wouldn’t watch that. I think that even non-MMA fans would watch that. But again, I don’t do the match-ups, I don’t do the managing, I’m just talking as a trainer.”

Zahabi is definitely right that a St. Pierre-McGregor matchup would be a huge draw for the UFC world, as would a fight between GSP and Michael Bisping.

However, UFC boss Dana White pumped the brakes on a potential St. Pierre-McGregor fight according to the Los Angeles Times, saying it's still way too early in the process to start thinking of possible opponents for GSP:

“It could be the winner [of the March 4 welterweight title fight] between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, or it could be [middleweight champion] Michael Bisping,” White said. “Georges has also talked about fighting at 155 pounds [lightweight]. He says he can make the weight. “But I have no idea when he’s going to fight right now. We don’t have anything booked and literally haven’t talked to anybody about it.”

Until a matchup is finalized, it's likely that speculation will continue to run rampant about GSP's next opponent. That will add one more rumor to the mill surrounding McGregor.

