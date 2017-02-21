WrestleMania 33 is fast approaching but there are several big-name WWE superstars that don't have a match for the show, and they don't have much speculation surrounding them as to who they could be facing either.

One of these superstars is AJ Styles. His WrestleMania plans could change if he manages to win in the Battle Royal on SmackDown Live this week. However, if he doesn't, he still won't have an opponent for The Showcase of The Immortals.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports Japan, Shinsuke Nakamura has announced that he would like to face The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 33 later this year if the opportunity presents itself.

The King of Strong Style said, according to a transcription by Chris Charlton on Twitter: "If the [WrestleMania] opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ doesn't have an opponent yet, I'd like to fill that spot. I've achieved a lot this year, but there's much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability."

Nakamura vs Styles is a match that many members of WWE universe would love to see, as fans have fallen in love with both superstars since they made their debuts in NXT and on the main roster respectively last year. Having this clash at WrestleMania would just be the icing on the cake.

However, in what will be unfortunate news for fans, the former WWE champion has declined a match against the former NXT champion at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Phenomenal One said on his Twitter account to The King of Strong Style: "@ShinsukeN how's this? Sorry, but I do have a match at Wrestlemania. N fact, I'll be headlining Wrestlemania after tonight."

We'll have to wait and see if Styles is able to win the Battle Royal on SmackDown Live this week to see if he will be preoccupied to take on Nakamura at WrestleMania later this year. You never know, maybe The King of Strong Style will debut on the main roster tonight to distract The Phenomenal One from winning the match, kicking off their feud.

