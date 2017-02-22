LeGarrette Blount had the best season of his seven-year career in 2016 for the Super Bowl winning New England Patriots.

Breaking the 1,000 rushing yard plateau for the first time since his rookie campaign, Blount carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Blount will have an opportunity to explore the open market and would undoubtedly receive some interest, considering his elite abilities in short-yardage situations.

At 30-years-old, Blount has made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want to leave New England, however.

"I just want to make sure that I go to this free agency with an open mind knowing that I definitely want to go back to New England," Blount said on NFL Total Access on Monday.

He went on, ”I love it there. I love the culture. I love the players. I've become close with a lot of the guys. Obviously you know how my running back group is. We'll cross that bridge whenever we cross it. On that point, I feel great. I'm in amazing shape. I feel like I could play 100 more years if I have to.”

Blount’s willingness to cede carries to both Dion Lewis and Super Bowl hero James White down the stretch during the team’s playoff run led to a three-headed monster of harmony in the Patriots backfield.

If he were to be re-signed, he would likely serve in a power-back role like last season, thriving in short-yardage and goal-line situations. White and Lewis will probably split third-down duties and all three would remain important parts of New England’s well-oiled offensive machine.

Coming off a team-friendly, one-year, $1 million deal last season, Blount will likely receive a bit of a raise, but like many other Patriots stars in the past, he will need to take a discount to stay with New England.

But, he’s been down this road before and has proven that money isn’t everything to him, which is more than can be said about a lot of other NFL players.

