Though Sammy Sosa hit a club-record 545 home runs in his time with the Chicago Cubs (and finished his career with 609 total homers), his time in the Windy City didn't exactly end well.

The slugger was exiled from the Cubs after the 2004 season, finishing out his career with the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers.

One relationship Sosa still maintains from his Chicago days is with former team media relations employee Chuck Wasserstrom, who interviewed the slugger for his blog.

In the bizarre interview, Sosa said he felt persecuted by the steroid allegations he faced during his career, comparing that to the persecution Jesus Christ faced:

"[I]t’s like Jesus Christ when he came to Jerusalem," Sosa said. "Everybody thought Jesus Christ was a witch (laughing) - and he was our savior. So if they talk (poop) about Jesus Christ, what about me? Are you kidding me?"

Comparing oneself to Jesus is never a good idea, and many have understandably questioned Sosa's statement.

However, he wasn't done yet. Sosa also said he put Chicago - the third-largest city in the United States - and the Cubs - one of the most popular teams in all of baseball - on the map:

"My intention was to finish my career in Chicago," he said. "That was my intention all the way. I never wanted to leave Chicago. I should have handled that situation differently, yes indeed. I recognize my mistake. But look, I have my pride, and I know I had a tremendous career in Chicago. When nobody knew who Chicago was, I put Chicago on the map."

That, of course, is a ludicrous statement, but Sosa was very important to the Cubs in the 1990s and early 2000s. His home-run race with St. Louis Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire in 1998 definitely helped baseball regain some popularity following the ugly 1994-95 strike-shortened seasons.

Chicago should bring him back at some point to honor him properly, but it still seems as if the team thinks it's too soon to give the former star the recognition he deserves.

