Ousted from his starting role by star rookie Dak Prescott, it seems that Tony Romo’s time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end.

Just two years removed from his epic 2014 campaign in which he threw for 3,705 yards with 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a 113.2 rating, Romo will at the very least generate some interest from NFL teams who are in need of a viable leader under center.

While some of the rumored teams who may be interested include perennial losers like the Cleveland Browns, playoff-caliber rosters who are desperately in need of consistent quarterback play have also been thought of as contenders.

One of those teams is the Houston Texans.

Since Brock Osweiler struggled mightily for much of the season and eventually lost his starting job (despite his four-year, $72 million deal) before earning it back in the playoffs, it appears as though there are major question marks for the talented roster heading into 2017.

But, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently said via NFL.com, a deal involving Romo to the Texans is possible, but highly unlikely.

“Another one to consider here would be the Houston Texans. The problem is Bob McNair, the owner has come out and basically said this is not going to happen. He’s come out and said free agency is not going to be the way they’re going to do it. It’s likely going to be in the draft. So I would put this in the long shot category.”

While the Texans probably aren’t going to be the fit for Romo, Rapoport does believe he will be traded.

“Tony Romo’s contract from what I understand is tradable. There’s a huge cap hit the Cowboys are going to take that. But it is just $14 million in 2017. Not crazy for a far above average quarterback. So from the people I’m speaking with, they do believe a trade is possible,” he said.

This will probably come down to expectations. If the Cowboys expect a first or second round pick in exchange for Romo, a deal likely won’t get done. If they’ll accept a mid-level pick in return, it’ll probably happen.

What’s also on the table is Romo’s willingness to re-structure his contract for any team that’s interested in trading for him. At this point in his career, he probably doesn’t want to be a backup quarterback.

Even a backup quarterback who will make just under a million dollars a game to hold a clipboard.

