Recently, there have been rumors suggesting Hulk Hogan could return to the WWE around WrestleMania 33 later this year. However, actions by the company involving Hogan signs at Monday Night Raw this week could indicate that this is not happening.

The Hulkster hasn't been signed with the WWE since a sex tape was leaked showing him making racist remarks. His contract was terminated after this incident and he hasn't worked for the company since.

And going from what the WWE did to Hogan signs that were brought to Raw this week, we shouldn't expect the former WWE champion to be making a comeback anytime soon.

During the main event of Raw this week between The Big Show and Braun Strowman, a sign was seen being held up by a fan saying “Where’s Hogan?" referencing the absence of the controversial former superstar.

Not long after it was caught by the cameras recording, WWE security quickly went to the fan's seat and confiscated the sign, which might be an indication that The Hulkster will not be returning to the company anytime soon, especially not at WrestleMania 33 despite the recent speculation.

Leaving no question unanswered, Hogan tweeted out in response to the fan's sign, saying he was at home watching Monday Night Raw on his TV.

This pretty much guarantees that he won't be returning at WrestleMania later on this year, however, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has recently indicated that the WWE Hall of Famer could be making his return to the WWE sooner rather than later. This will certainly give the fan questioning where Hogan is hope.

There will always be disagreements as to whether or not the former champion should make a return to the WWE after everything that has happened. His future in the company will ultimately be decided by current superstars and fans and they are ready to accept his apology and vow to change to become a better person.

