It didn't take long for Magic Johnson to start making waves as the new president of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hall-of-Famer and five-time NBA champion made his first trade in his new role with the team only hours after taking over for former team president Mitch Kupchak.

The deal involved sending guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets in exchange for forward Corey Brewer.

The trade, first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, also involves Houston sending its first-round pick in the NBA Draft to the Lakers:

For a team like the Lakers, who are currently sitting in second-to-last place in the Western Conference with a 19-39 record, picking up as many high draft picks as possible is what's important in order to try to turn things around next year.

Williams has been an important contributor this year for Los Angeles, averaging a career-high 18.6 points while coming off the bench, but he was unlikely to be a part of the team's future plans.

Now, the 30-year-old guard will be a key part of a Rockets' squad that is currently 40-18 and in third place in the West.

Brewer, a lightly used forward, is averaging 4.2 points while playing in 15.9 minutes per contest for the Rockets. He'll likely get more playing time coming off the bench in Los Angeles, but again, it's important to note that the first-round pick is the main draw for Magic and the Lakers in this trade.

With a couple more days to go until the trade deadline, it'll be interesting to see what else Magic is able to do to position the Lakers for a brighter future.