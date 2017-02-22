Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Police report lists Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey at massive value

At first, it was a laughable offense.

Now, not so much.

Shortly after Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady led his team to an iconic comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, he removed his jersey and swapped it for a Super Bowl Champion t-shirt prior to the post-game celebrations took place.

He placed the jersey in a bag that was taken to the locker room with the rest of the team’s gear, but when he returned to the locker room after the on-field festivities, it was nowhere to be found.

While he was caught up in the jubilation of the moment, he was clearly disappointed.

So was the Houston Police Department. And they’re not messing around.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Brady is listed as the victim whose missing property is described as a “NFL New England Patriots Football Jersey”.

But it’s the valuation that they placed on the missing jersey that’s astounding.

The police listed it at half a million dollars.

Additionally, they listed the crime as a first-degree felony.

What originally seemed like a fun prank just got a whole lot more serious than expected.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

As of right now, the case is still open and is under investigation and the jersey has not been located. There have also been no developments in the case, which is astounding given the number of cameras present around the area.

Whoever swiped the jersey must be sweating pretty hard right about now, as it’s only a matter of time until a break in the case occurs.

Topics:
Bill Belichick
Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski
NFL
New England Patriots

