Carlos Tevez is about to lose his status as the world’s highest-paid player

Shanghai Shenhua stunned the world when they agreed to pay Carlos Tevez an eye-watering £615,000-a-week back in December.

Although we were used to the world’s best players earning obscene amounts of money, this particularly astronomical amount of cash was on a totally different level to anything we’d seen before.

To put things into perspective, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi earns around £336,000-a-week at Barcelona, while four-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on £365,000-a-week at Real Madrid.

But Tevez, who rejoined his beloved Boca Juniors from Juventus in 2015 after complaining of homesickness, couldn’t turn down the chance to earn a ridiculous £64 million over a two-year period in China.

The Brazilian playmaker Oscar then became the world’s second-highest paid player, on £400,000-a-week, when he agreed to leave Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG days later.

One player is about to earn £1m-a-week

But one player is about to become the world’s highest-paid footballer when he signs a deal worth a remarkable £1 million-a-week.

According to The Sun, that’s the astonishing figure Wayne Rooney will make when he leaves Manchester United for the Far East next week.

It was reported by various sources on Tuesday evening, including The Sun, that Rooney has made up his mind to leave Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

The Mirror claim Rooney was given the green light to leave United after he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, beating Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing record, with his stunning last-gasp free-kick against Stoke City last month.

Mourinho on Rooney's future

Asked if Rooney would be gone before the transfer window closes in China next Tuesday, Jose Mourinho kept his cards close to his chest with his answer.

“You have to ask him,” the Portuguese coach said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s Europa League clash against Saint-Etienne after Rooney was left out the squad. “I cannot guarantee that I’m here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?

“What I can guarantee is that if one day Wayne leaves the club it is not because I want him to leave the club.

“I would never push a legend of this club to another destiny.

“You have to ask him if he sees himself staying in the club for the rest of his career or sees himself moving.

“It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him. You have to ask him, not me. I was very open with you in the answer.

“I don’t want him to leave.”

Rooney to bow out on Sunday?

But it’s believed that Rooney may have played his final game for the club, although there’s a chance he could feature against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Although victory at Wembley would be a nice way for Rooney to bow out, it’s still difficult to get your head around the fact that this Manchester United and Premier League icon could be plying his trade away from England this time next week.

