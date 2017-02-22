What caused an angry reaction from Antoine Greizmann's vs Bayer Leverkusen

Winning the first leg of your Champions League tie would leave most players feeling pretty pleased, but Antoine Griezmann had one big gripe about the events of Tuesday evening.

The Frenchman got himself on the scoresheet during the impressive win, but before full time he appeared to question one of manager Diego Simeone's tactical decisions.

With the game poised at 3-2 in Atleti's favour, Simeone decided to take off Griezmann's strike partner Kevin Gameiro.

Article continues below

Gamiero had also managed to bag himself a goal from the penalty spot and had been a menace to Leverkusen's defence all night, but he was hauled off on the 70 minute mark.

This apparently didn't sit well with their star man, though, who made his protestations to the bench clear as it took place.

Article continues below

As Gameiro headed for the sidelines for midfielder Thomas, Griezmann was caught by cameras shouting "No, no, no, do not take him off, he's the best, he's the best!" and wagging his finger at his boss.

Gameiro was also shocked at the decision with AS commenting that after the game he confessed “I don’t understand” the swap but “respect it”.

Luckily, another of Madrid's substitutes, Fernando Torres, found the net shortly after to give Atletico a two-goal cushion to prevent any threat of a Leverkusen fightback.

Simeone explained after the game that he was pleased with his player's reaction to the change, insisting: "The angrier players are about substitutions, the happier I am," he told Marca.

"They were pushing when our lead was at 3-2 and everything seemed more dangerous than it had done before.

"Gameiro was having one of the best matches he has had since he arrived and [Griezmann] was doing his thing, but my aim was to introduce fresh players.

"I think it worked out because [Torres] scored one and Correa had a chance too."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms