Man City accused of ‘killing football’ with new feature outside the Etihad

The ‘Against Modern Football’ brigade whinge so much that you often wonder why they don’t start following another sport if the beautiful game really has lost its soul.

Try watching rugby or cricket lads, you might cheer up a bit.

However, it’s hard not to sympathise with them after seeing what Manchester City have installed outside the Etihad Stadium.

Back in December, some people declared football as officially dead after Benfica players were made to walk through an Emirates check-in desk on the pitch.

But City’s latest invention is just as bad as that bizarre gimmick. In fact, it might even be worse.

Man City, what on earth is this?!

Ahead of their Champions League clash against AS Monaco on Tuesday night, the City players were filmed walking on, wait for it, a catwalk.

An actual catwalk, complete with blue lights.

City posted a video on Instagram of Sergio Aguero walking down said catwalk to the VIP Hospitality entrance at the Etihad and football fans couldn’t contain their anger.

Twitter reacts to the catwalk

Anyway, what a brilliant game

The players did their best to justify the inclusion of a pre-match catwalk with their performances during the match.

City beat their French opponents 5-3 in one of the greatest Champions League matches in recent years.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City midway through the first half, but goals from Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe handed the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-MONACO

Sergio Aguero then equalised in the 58th minute before Falcao, who missed a penalty shortly after the break, produced one of the best goals of his career to put Monaco back in front.

But three goals in 11 minutes from Aguero, John Stones and Leroy Sane earned Pep Guardiola’s side a dramatic victory.

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN CITY-MONACO

If the inclusion of a catwalk can guarantee more matches like this, we’re all for it!

