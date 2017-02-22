St-Etienne player’s fantastic reaction to finding out Zlatan is playing again

If you play for Saint-Eitenne, you would have every right to be sick of the sight of Zlatan Ibrahimovic by now.

The nomadic Swede punished the Ligue 1 outfit time and time again during his four-year stay with PSG, and he continued that trend last week by scoring a hat-trick for Manchester United against them in the Europa League.

That took Zlatan's personal tally against Les Verts to 17 goals in 14 games and, understandably, the idea of facing the legendary striker again in the second leg has them sitting uncomfortably once again.

Article continues below

Romain Hamouma, a winger for the Saints, impressed in the first leg but like the rest of his side, was left in the large shadow cast by Ibrahimovic.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second leg at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, the wide man couldn't hide his disappointment in learning the 35-year-old will feature for the Red Devils.

Article continues below

“Ibrahimovic isn’t playing, right? He is? Sh*t!” he told the media. “I mean, what can you say?

“How many goals has he scored against us? 17, right?

“What do you want me to say!?”

There's not much to say, Romain. United have a commanding lead in the tie and all signs point to Jose Mourinho and his troops getting the desired result in France and advancing to the last 16.

The Pogba brothers, Paul and Florentin, are set to lock horns again in the tie and if the first leg is anything to go by, fans should expect to see another passing masterclass from the former.

Ibra has been in spectacular form for United this term and has defied any critics that suggested he was too old to thrive in England.

The former Barcelona and Milan hitman has 24 goals in 36 games so far this season and has proved to be an invaluable point of attack at Old Trafford.

With the rise of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's quality, skipper Wayne Rooney looks as if he has played his last game for United, according to the Daily Mail.

The main reason for Rooney's impending exit is said to be Mourinho's reluctance to put him in the starting lineup, but with Zlatan's form, who can blame him?

St Etienne probably could, actually.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms