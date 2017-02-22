Lucas Leiva jokes what he thinks of Jamie Carragher

Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

It's hard to believe Lucas Leiva is still just 30-years-old, it does feel like he has become part of the furniture at Anfield.

In fact, July will mark ten years since he moved to England from Gremio in Brazil for just £5 million - a price that might get you a highly rated youngster from League One, if you're lucky, today.

Nevertheless, after making over 300 appearances for the club, many Liverpool fans see the midfielder as one of their own these days.

As a result of Jurgen Klopp's men crashing out of both cup competitions since the turn of the year, they have a 16-day gap between fixtures and you'd imagine many of the players are currently twiddling their thumbs in boredom.

Well, Lucas has used the time positively to agree to be interviewed by The Anfield Wrap.

The Liverpool dedicated podcast released a teaser trailer of the conversation on Tuesday and shows the Brazilian was in good form.

When asked by a 'fan' called Jamie from Bootle (an area in Liverpool) who was the best defender from Bootle that he had played with, Lucas quickly cottoned on to who it really was and produced a hilarious response.

"Jamie Carragher!" Lucas said - see the video below.

"He was s***e...

"Like he says about us now on Sky!"

Good to see Lucas has fully adopted to the British sense of humour!

And it even provoked a response from Carragher himself.

Lucas and Liverpool will return to action next Monday when they take on struggling Premier League champions Leicester.

With the race for the top four heating up nicely and being the last competition Klopp's men have to play for this season, there is no room for any more slip ups.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

