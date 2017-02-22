Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Carlo Ancelotti.

Why Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti has decided to fine himself €5,000

Life for Carlo Ancelotti has been pretty good this season, by all accounts.

The veteran Italian gaffer has led Bayern Munich to an eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and they also crushed Arsenal 5-1 in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie last week.

However, following a 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday, things took a sour turn for Ancelotti.

The former Chelsea boss was under investigation from the German Football Federation (DFB) after appearing to swear at Hertha fans following the final whistle.

The DFB wanted Ancelotti's take on events and understand why he did what he did, but it is understood they have now accepted an explanation and apology from the Bayern boss.

Bayern say the DFB have accepted the club's stance that it was "an understandable emotional reaction" after the 57-year-old manager claimed he had been spat at.

The statement read: "We regard Carlo Ancelotti's gesture in response to being spat at as an understandable emotional reaction.

'The DFB panel has accepted this position and will cease its inquiry. However, as an apology for his gesture Carlo Ancelotti will make a donation of 5,000 Euros (£4,200) to the DFB Foundation.'

At the time, Ancelotti was not trying to hide the incident whatsoever and told sports broadcaster ARD Sportschau: "Yes, I made the gesture because I was spat on."

Spitting at someone is a disgusting action in any scenario imaginable, and despite the fact that Ancelotti is the boss at one of the biggest clubs in the world, he still has the right to defend himself in such situations.

Still, it's a great gesture from the Italian to essentially fine himself for his actions.

It has an air of 'I won't take any rubbish' but, 'I'm a role model' too.

Bayern will travel to the Emirates in two weeks time to try and wrap up their knockout tie against the red half of north London, but they have two league matches on top of a DFB Cup Quarter-final before then.

