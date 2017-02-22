Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Kevin Pietersen called out the International Cricket Council to arrest the decline in Test cricket following Tymal Mills' £1.4million deal with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Former England batsman Pietersen - who left the national set-up under a shroud of disgrace - tweeted his concern that a Twenty20 specialist has become one of the top paid players in today's national team. 

Mills was alongside Ben Stokes in picking up the biggest monetary deals when they were signed up in the 2017 IPL auction. 

KP has been limited to T20 cricket since his dismissal from the England team, and though he praised the developments of that aspect of the game, he has called for the ICC to act fast and immediately to prevent damage to the sport. 

He tweeted: 'Another SLAP in Test cricket's face yesterday! A T20 specialist becomes one of the current England team's richest players!'

Mills has been forced to retire from first-class and 50-over cricket due to a back problem at the age of 24, leaving him only available for the shortest format of cricket. 

Pietersen went on to say: 'I don't blame him at all! I love how T20 is growing the game! I'm just saying that Tests are falling way behind atm! ICC needs to act & quick!'

The Englishman further stated that his involvement in T20 cricket was the cause of his demise with the national team and that he's happy to see younger players benefitting from a growing format. 

'I embraced it 8yrs ago & it's what caused me my P45! I absolutely love how all these youngsters are now benefiting!'

