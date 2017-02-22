Jose Mourinho decides which Man Utd player will be replaced by Victor Lindelof

From the moment the January transfer window closed, clubs started plotting their potential summer moves and Manchester United were no different.

Throughout the winter, the Red Devils were heavily linked with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, but despite various rumours, the transfer never actually came to fruition.

That doesn't mean Jose Mourinho has dropped his interest in the Swedish international, however, and there is every chance a deal could be revived at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Mourinho already has plenty of defensive options to choose from so it could well be a case of one in and at least one out at Old Trafford in the summer.

And before you jump to conclusions and assume the currently out of favour Luke Shaw will be among the first to be shown the exit, that might not necessarily be the case.

According to The Sun, Daley Blind could actually be the one to make way for Lindelof's arrival.

The Dutchman's contract at United expires at the end of next season and he has been unable to do enough to convince Mourinho he deserves an extended deal.

That means the Red Devils' Portuguese boss may well opt to cash in on Blind this summer after deciding he has better options than the versatile defender.

An unnamed source at the club reportedly told The Sun: "Blind is one of the men set to go early this summer. He has a while left on his deal.

“There are no plans to give him a new contract though. He’s running out of time to impress the boss.

“He has been very versatile for the club and a good servant, but Jose thinks he has better options now.”

Blind has largely been deployed at left-back this season - not Lindelof's natural position - so it could provide a glimmer of hope for Shaw.

The English full-back has hardly featured in Man United's recent good run of form and his last appearance in the Premier League actually came all the way back in October.

But if Blind does leave, Shaw could well be thrusted back into contention, with Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo also capable of playing left-back.

