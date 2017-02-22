Referee reveals the foul-mouth rant Arsene Wenger gave when he was sent off

Arsene Wenger is usually a serene character in public, but last month his facade slipped against Burnley as he was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss.

The incident earned him a four-game touchline ban as his comments lashed out at both Moss and Anthony Taylor, whom he labelled as 'dishonest'.

It's well known that the veteran tactician can have a bit of a temper on him, and now for the first time the FA have released the referee's report showing what he said.

Over the years, it would be inevitable that Wenger learned to swear like an Englishman, and reading through the report it seems that he has picked up the trait as good as anyone.

Taylor wrote that Wenger told him to f*** off twice before saying “You are dishonest to your federation.”

“Following the award of a penalty kick against his team in approx. 92nd min, Mr Wenger left his technical area to confront me in disagreement at the decision. Before he said anything I said: ‘Think carefully before you say anything,’" Taylor wrote.

“He responded by saying ‘you are dishonest to your federation.’

"I considered this to be questioning both mine and the referee, Jon Moss’s integrity and impartiality. I stated to Mr. Wenger that such a comment was not acceptable and he told me to “f*** off” on two separate occasions.”

Not only was Wenger hit with a four-match ban, he had to cough up a £25,000 fine that related to a push on Jon Moss in the tunnel.

However, the report states that nobody found his behaviour “particularly violent in nature”.

“Nevertheless, all officials ought to be able to do their jobs without fear of being manhandled and the Commission determined that the sanction attached to the charges levied against Mr Wenger should reflect this.”

Both Moss ans Taylor deny that Wenger labelled them a “f***ing cheat,” which had been largely reported at the time.

