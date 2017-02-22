Donald Trump has not failed to upset many since the start of his turbulent presidency.

And it now appears the controversial president has managed to impact his own business interests.

The organisers of the historic golf tournament have confirmed that the Trump-owned Turnberry golf course has failed to be named as the chosen venue for this year's Open competition, despite promises that the outspoken politician would not see Turnberry dropped from the possible venue list of nine courses.

The Open will now be played at Royal St.Georges in Kent, at which Darren Clarke was victorious in the 2011 Open.

This most recent setback for Trump's business empire follows the PGA Grand Slam of Golf moving the tournament from Trump’s LA course after the then-presidential candidate’s offensive remarks on Mexican immigrants last July.

Turnberry was one of numerous Trump assets to feel the sting of protest, with many calling for a boycott of the then-presidential candidate's hotel chain.

Despite this, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers was insistent that the Scottish resort’s standing as one of their nine host venues remained secure.

He said: “We are focused on Turnberry as a golf course and it is remaining on the rota.

“Turnberry remains absolutely as one of our nine golf courses."

Turnberry has not hosted the Open since 2009 and cannot host the tournament again until 2022, due to St. Andrews' selection as the venue for the 150th tournament in 2021.

Under these circumstances, Trump will have to win a second term if he hopes to host the tournament while President.

However, Slumbers appeared focused on keeping the golf separate from the politics.

“The best advice I can have is to stay clear of that. We are clearly now in uncharted territory with a sitting President of the United States owning golf courses.

“But I think it’s important for us that we understand where the game is and make sure we keep to that.”

There has been no word, on Twitter or otherwise, from the President himself on the decision. However, an avid golfer, "The Donald" has already taken five short holidays for golf so far in his first few weeks in office.

After recently playing with world number three Rory McIllroy, the Northern Irish golfer commented on his performance:

"He probably shot around 80. He’s a decent player for a guy in his 70’s."

Regardless of his competency with a golf club, Trump's competency in politics seems to be taking its toll on his highly valuable business interests.

Slumbers made clear the policy of the organisers: “It’s very important we’re clear about what our business is, which is making sure that the Open Championship is one of the world’s greatest sporting events – and staying out of politics."

