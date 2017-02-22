Liverpool are currently enjoying their very own late winter break as a result of crashing out of both cup competitions and not being involved in Europe this season.

Sixteen days will have passed since their previous fixture when the Reds take on Leicester on Monday and it has given Jurgen Klopp plenty of time to prepare his side for the final few months of the campaign.

Nevertheless, Klopp used the break to attend a partnership event in Denmark on Tuesday, where he provided a revealing interview with newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Of course, one of the biggest stars in Danish football right now is Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and the local press were keen to find out what Klopp thought of the attacking midfielder.

The Liverpool boss admitted he has been a fan of Eriksen for a long time and even considered signing him for former team Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

Mario Gotze had just left the club for Bayern Munich and Klopp had drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential replacements - of which Eriksen, who was with Ajax at the time, was one of them.

In the end, the German opted for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but curiously, all three players on his original shortlist now ply their trade in the Premier League.

As well as Mkhitaryan and Eriksen, Klopp also had his eyes on Kevin de Bruyne.

“When I was in Dortmund we were very interested in Eriksen, but we had to choose between him Mkhitaryan and De Bruyne,” Klopp said, as per 101 Great Goals.

“Christian Eriksen is a great player. Everyone would love to have him on their team. At that time we had three players, we went after – Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Kevin de Bruyne and Christian Eriksen.

"We scouted all three very intensely, but we knew we could only get one. We were happy to get Mkhitaryan.”

While Klopp probably felt vindicated by his decision four years ago, De Bruyne and Eriksen have turned out to be more than decent players now.

Both play for Liverpool's top four rivals Manchester City and Tottenham respectively but what are the chances of Klopp reviving his interest in them today?

Well, De Bruyne is currently one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet at the Etihad and Klopp specifically ruled out making a move to Spurs' Eriksen.

He added: "No, we would not act in that way towards Tottenham.”

But at least Liverpool fans can rest assured that their manager is pretty talented at picking out stars of the future and it should bode well for the next batch of youngsters Klopp brings to Anfield.

