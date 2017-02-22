Theo Walcott will never forget Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Sutton United.

The Gunners eased through to the quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over their non-league opponents on a night that Walcott reached his century of goals for the north London club.

We’re not debating that scoring 100 goals at the same club is a fantastic achievement but considering he made his debut at the start of the 2006/07 campaign, it’s taken Walcott more than 10 seasons for him to reach this milestone.

And, despite scoring his 100th goal on Monday night against Sutton, he still came in for plenty of criticism.

With his pace against players from the National League, you’d think Walcott could really show his Premier League class on the 3G pitch.

However, a 24-second ‘highlights’ video has gone viral on Twitter showing that he didn’t have the greatest game.

The clip shows Walcott giving the ball away on numerous occasions and failing to dribble past players that are actually builders and teachers.

The video, seemingly created by Twitter user @Joshuapsjones, is titled “Arsenal pay Theo Walcott £110,000 a week…” and has been retweeted almost 1,500 times.

Walcott's 'highlights'

Check it out:

Twitter reacts

And also check out some of the comments on the video from disgruntled Arsenal fans:

Some people may point to the fact that Walcott was playing on a different surface than he's used to but surely he should still be able to complete a five-yard pass on 3G.

Arsenal supporters may not be too impressed with Walcott’s performances but he looks on course to set a new personal best in terms of goals this season.

He has already notched 15 in 26 appearances this campaign - already his second best tally - with his previous best being the 21 goals he scored during the 2012/13 season.

But despite some Arsenal fans criticising his displays, Walcott was absolutely delighted to have reached 100 goals in a red shirt.

After the victory over Sutton, he said: "It's great. I'm lost for words to be fair because I didn't really think about it before and it's just happened.

"It'll probably hit me in a few days I'm sure, but I really enjoyed that. I'm really proud of that personal achievement of mine."

