Wayne Rooney has generated a lot of interest from the Chinese Super League in 2017, and it seems that it is only a matter of time before the Manchester United legend makes a move to China.

The 31-year-old has started just three league games under Jose Mourinho since being dropped against Leicester City back in September, and his days in a Red Devils shirt appear to be numbered.

A number of clubs are reportedly ready to make him the highest-paid player in world football, with offers ranging from £600,000 to £1 million a week.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

But while the winter transfer window may have closed for teams in England, that will not stop Rooney leaving Old Trafford before the end of the season with the Chinese Super League's transfer window open until next Tuesday, while their new season begins on March 3.

Mourinho has admitted, per the Manchester Evening News, that he cannot guarantee where the United legend will be playing his football come this time next week.

Article continues below

“You have to ask him. Of course, I can’t guarantee. I cannot guarantee that I’m here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season?” said Mourinho, ahead of United's Europa League last-32 second leg away to Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already given the greenlight to Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, to go in search for the striker's next club and it appears Mourinho's uncertainties over Rooney's future are likely based off some inside knowledge.

Tianjin Quanjian boss and former Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro has admitted that his club, who are newly-promoted into the CSL this season, have held talks with Rooney but has revealed why his side are no longer interested in pursuing his signature.

Tianjin reject Rooney purchase

“We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just a chat because he simply doesn’t suit our style of play," Cannavaro admitted, per the Mirror.

“No further discussion was necessary."

Tianjin have already taken the likes of Axel Witsel and Alexandre Pato to China, but while the big spenders may have snubbed Rooney, Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Guoan are two potential suitors for England's all-time top scorer.

The Beijing outfit considered a £20 million bid last month, but there remains time for them to snap up Rooney, despite the Red Devils having previously preferred to sell their frontman in the summer when Antoine Griezmann is expected to arrive from Atletico Madrid.

United ready to sell

However, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in red-hot form at Old Trafford, plus Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial higher up the pecking order than their ageing captain, they feel they can afford to let Rooney leave prior to the end of the season.

But Sunday's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley could be a big indicator whether Rooney will still be at Old Trafford in a week's time, with it reported his move to China could hinge on whether he makes Mourinho's squad for the final or not.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms