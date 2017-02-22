FIFA 17 recently announced their ‘Ratings Refresh’ as they increase and decrease players’ ratings to reflect their performances in real life.

For example, the likes of Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa have all received a boost of their ratings due to their impressive displays in the Premier League this campaign.

On the other hand, Bastian Schweinsteiger and John Terry have had their ratings decreased due to their lack of playing time.

But it’s not just the ratings that EA Sports have changed.

They have also updated the appearances of some players as they try to incorporate new hairstyles and/or facial hair.

One of those players are getting an upgraded face is Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona superstar is one of the best players on the game and the gamers, unsurprisingly, want him looking as lifelike as possible.

But that’s not exactly going to be the case.

Despite him getting a new face, it appears EA Sports are keeping with his blonde hair on his FIFA Ultimate Team card.

Messi ditched his peroxide look months ago but he is still sporting that look on FIFA. And it seems we’ll have to persevere with a blonde Messi with his updated FUT card showing his old hair.

Take a look:

And don’t think that this issue will go unnoticed by FIFA gamers. That’s because plenty of them took to Reddit, per Dream Team, to complain about Messi keeping his blonde hair.

"Still has blonde hair,” one gamer pointed out.

"Why would they update Messi, with an outdated pic????,” another user asked.

"Whaaaaat? Still blonde hair!?" exclaimed a third.

However, one gamer appeared to have the answer by explaining it would be a lot more difficult to update Messi in game.

“Because it wouldn't make sense to update his face card but still have him blonde in game,” they answered back.

“It's a lot harder to update this through a patch and also people will also want updates on all other players like Neymar if they change Messi.”

So it seems that we’re just going to have to put up with a blonde Messi for a little while longer.

