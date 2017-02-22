Players, like the fans, absolutely love FIFA and spend many an hour between games and training sessions taking each other on with their digital selves.

And now, thanks to the rise of the FIFA game series, there are a number of stars who have made a name for themselves simply by filming themselves play the game.

KSI is perhaps the biggest name the game has spawned (who doesn't actually play football) and frequently gets to mingle with real players when EA set up events.

This week he got to go and play alongside several Chelsea players and test his skills in a 4x4 game.

Lining up with Nathaniel Chalobah, Kurt Zouma and Ola Aina he took on Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Michy Batshuayi and a friend in what appeared to be a heavily one-sided game.

Clearly chuffed with playing against Eden Hazard, KSI actually called his mother to let her know that he was in the same room.

Having obviously been frustrated at not finding the Belgian in his dream team, he celebrated wildly, much to the playmakers bemusement.

Once everything had died down, the action got underway, with KSI's team taking the lead though Kurt Zouma, who appeared to enjoy scoring, congratulating himself with a full bloodied celebration.

KSI's team furthered their lead while things seemed tense on the losing side, with Hazard looking to seriously question some of his teammates' decisions.

Even when they scored it couldn't get much of a reaction out of him, as he sat there seething internally.

At the final whistle he sat there with a look of disdain that would have made Zlatan Ibrahimovic proud.

So if you ever get the chance to take on Hazard at FIFA, just let him win, he'll go in a sulk otherwise.

